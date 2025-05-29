B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter.

VONV opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $87.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

