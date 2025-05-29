Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSDA. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,088,000.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $235.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.86.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0339 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

