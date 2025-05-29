Ascent Group LLC Acquires 4,987 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Vale by 3,092.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research started coverage on Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vale

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.