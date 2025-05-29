318 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,630,000 after purchasing an additional 607,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,785,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $169.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

