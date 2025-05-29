Ameriflex Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,661,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 526,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,045,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPUS opened at $115.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $101.63 and a 52-week high of $124.10.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

