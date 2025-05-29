Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $46,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 314 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. TD Cowen cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

