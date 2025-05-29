Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIKE by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,288,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 1.7%

NKE stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading cut their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

