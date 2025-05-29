PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of RL opened at $284.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.91. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $293.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

