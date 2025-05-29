Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $123.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $124.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.78.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.