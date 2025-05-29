Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Takes $5.06 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 215,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,848,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,915,000 after acquiring an additional 231,606 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 781,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 124,453 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 287,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 129.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

