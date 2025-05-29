Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $4.65 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $250,571,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after acquiring an additional 191,752 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $56,647,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $41,701,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $483.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.23. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $538.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

