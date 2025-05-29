540,291 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Bought by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 540,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NU. Norges Bank bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $447,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in NU by 2,193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319,681 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $154,209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NU by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875,891 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $92,194,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

