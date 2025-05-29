PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Purchases New Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,146,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in New Gold by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,481,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 469,748 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,250,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,577,000 after acquiring an additional 459,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in New Gold by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,703,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGD opened at $4.40 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NGD has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on New Gold from $3.40 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

