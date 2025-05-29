Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 14,918 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

