Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,025,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,350,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSPA opened at $36.99 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

