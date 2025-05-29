Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,778,000 after acquiring an additional 414,942 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,471,000 after acquiring an additional 401,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,944,000 after acquiring an additional 429,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE EPAM opened at $174.52 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.93.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

