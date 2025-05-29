NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $6.42 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FI stock opened at $160.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.59 and a 200-day moving average of $207.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.25 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.