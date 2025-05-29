NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 58 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $549.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $526.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.81. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

