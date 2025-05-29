NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 99,433 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,865,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $7,011,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $70,850,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

INTC stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

