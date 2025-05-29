CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,980. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,885.88. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,180. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6%

CME stock opened at $285.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.25. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $287.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

