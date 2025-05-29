Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.2%

MU opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,424 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.48.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

