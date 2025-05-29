NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

