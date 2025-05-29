NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 5,524 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

QLTA opened at $46.92 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

