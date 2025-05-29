Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,563 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMXF. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

DMXF opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

