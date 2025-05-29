Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,715,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,902,000 after acquiring an additional 517,219 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

