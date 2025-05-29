Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.21% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,848.50. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kinnari Patel purchased 21,099 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at $125,837.80. The trade was a 371.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

