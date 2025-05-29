Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $339.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.38.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,169 shares of company stock worth $28,520,995. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.2%

MOH stock opened at $300.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

