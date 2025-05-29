Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,537 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Nepc LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 691,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105,313 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 407,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares during the last quarter. Meketa Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

