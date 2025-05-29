GTS Securities LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,384 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,374,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,797,000 after buying an additional 125,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,593,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 1,310.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in IonQ by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,809,000 after acquiring an additional 216,752 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Down 1.0%

IONQ stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 2.46. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,875.36. This represents a 82.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $372,272.79. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,632,587.76. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

