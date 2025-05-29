Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MTB stock opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.34. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $139.78 and a twelve month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.53.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

