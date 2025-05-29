GTS Securities LLC Sells 12,128 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

GTS Securities LLC cut its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.92. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

