Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,817 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 917.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 32,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Avantor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In related news, Director Joseph R. Massaro bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.