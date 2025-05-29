Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,459 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.25% of Cadence Bank worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 846.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 941,613 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

