Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Tanger worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tanger by 174.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Tanger by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tanger by 8,550.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger

In other news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,056.04. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $129.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKT. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

