Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kanzhun by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of BZ opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

