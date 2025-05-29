Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $76,000 Position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPRE opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

