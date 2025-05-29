PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Invests $663,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 154,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co owned approximately 0.05% of Fortuna Silver Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,720,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,096 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 651,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 272,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 186,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,542,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,430 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $290.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

