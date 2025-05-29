PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Invests $554,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $4,921,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $108.44 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

