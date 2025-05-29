PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Invests $604,000 in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VKTX. Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 48,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan acquired 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,946. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.75. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Viking Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

