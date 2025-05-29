PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Takes $484,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,306,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,250,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,213,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $700,414,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,436,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,026,000 after buying an additional 38,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,192,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,259,000 after buying an additional 457,713 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $111.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.76. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,456.28. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

