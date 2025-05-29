Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $9.58 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,320.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 63,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $23,175,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $153.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $156.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.83.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus set a $148.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

