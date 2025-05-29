163,867 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 163,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,903,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum China by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Yum China by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,836,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yum China by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,474.25. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Wall Street Zen lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

