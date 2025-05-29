52,349 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Truist Financial upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of STZ opened at $178.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $265.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

