PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Buys New Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,186 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Mosaic by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 73,653 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Mosaic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,387,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after acquiring an additional 117,838 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

