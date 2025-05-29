Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,212 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 514,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,156,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $173.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.23. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

