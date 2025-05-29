Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Trading Up 23.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) were up 23.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 42,287,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,337% from the average daily volume of 2,943,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £287,364.00, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04.

About Trafalgar Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trafalgar Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trafalgar Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.