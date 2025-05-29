James G. Rizzo Acquires 1,500 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,500 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,699.40. This represents a 2.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of BCBP opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.70. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 426.67%.

BCBP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

