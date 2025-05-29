NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Paul Richards Buys 4,214 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Richards bought 4,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $14,074.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 106,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,621.82. The trade was a 4.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Paul Richards acquired 58,500 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $220,545.00.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 0.8%

NXDT opened at $3.68 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

