UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,749 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $17,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,538,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,046,000 after buying an additional 193,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,106,000 after purchasing an additional 711,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,799,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,540,000 after purchasing an additional 132,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,358 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $168.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average of $141.52. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $178.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

