UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 54,588 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $18,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of LNC stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

